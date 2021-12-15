Max Villaronga

Max Villaronga

The El Paso Chamber has announced its 2022 board of directors. Max Villaronga, chief executive of local credit union TFCU, will serve as chair. The other board members are: Dr. Ogechika Alozie, Elsa Borrego, Gary Borsch, Arlene Carroll, Justin Chapman, Christina Gonzalez, Yolanda Giner, Carlos Keating, Ben Miranda, Anne Mitchell, Karl Murphy, Elizabeth O’Hara, Shawn Ollis, Dr. Jim Payne, Brad Taylor, Kelly Tomblin, Stuart Shiloff, VJ Smith, Brad Kuykendall, Jorge Ojeda, Art Gloria and Lydia Cisneros. Founded in 1899, the El Paso Chamber has about 1,400 members.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.