The El Paso Chamber has announced its 2021 board of directors. Arlene Carroll, a senior vice president at WestStar Bank, will serve as chair. The other board members are: Dr. Ogechika Alozie, Elsa Borrego, Gary Borsch, Justin Chapman, Jonathan Childress, Bryan Crowe, Christina Gonzalez, Yolanda Giner, Carlos Keating, Natalie Littlefield, Ben Miranda, Anne Mitchell, Karl Murphy, Elizabeth O’Hara, Shawn Ollis, Jim Payne, David Shimp, Brad Taylor, Terri Todd, Kelly Tomblin, Stewart Shiloff, VJ Smith and Max Villaronga. Founded in 1899, the El Paso Chamber has about 1,400 members.

