Aliana Apodaca has been chosen as a recipient of a PowerUp Program grant. The program, created by Hispanics in Philanthropy and funded by Google.org, aims to grow Latino small businesses and help entrepreneurs build skills to continue that growth into the future. Apodaca’s company, Positive Directions Co., will receive capital from the program and mentoring from Ureeka, a community built to support and grow under-represented small businesses.
El Paso businesswoman receives grant
- El Paso Inc. staff
