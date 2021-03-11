Renard Johnson, owner of METI Inc., has made a donation to the Hunt School of Dental Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso to create a scholarship fund. The Alvin T. and Louise E. Johnson Family Scholarship is named in honor of Johnson’s parents. “It’s extremely special to me to be able to recognize my parents with this scholarship,” Johnson said in a news release. “My mother and father are passionate about giving back to our community. They’ve gifted many scholarships here in El Paso and throughout the U.S. It is truly an honor to partner with TTUHSC El Paso.” Over 900 students have applied to be a part of the 40-member inaugural class of the Hunt School of Dental Medicine, which will open this summer.

