Renard Johnson has been reelected to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas board of directors by its member banks. Johnson is the founder of El Paso-based METI Inc., a professional services company that provides systems engineering and information technology support to federal and commercial customers. During his term, which ends Dec. 31, 2024, he will provide input on regional economic conditions as part of the Fed’s monetary policy functions. Johnson is vice chairman of the board of The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus and former board chairman of the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Johnson has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas at El Paso.

