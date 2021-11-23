Maj. Gen. Ken Nava and Steve Fox

Maj. Gen. Ken Nava, the adjutant general of New Mexico, presented Steve Fox, owner and CEO of Fox Auto Group in El Paso, the New Mexico Medal of Merit at the New Mexico National Guard Hall of Honor Induction ceremony Nov. 13 at Sandia Casino and Resort. Fox, who is the son of a World War II combat veteran, is a longtime supporter of the New Mexico National Guard. He has also prioritized the hiring of veterans and National Guard members within his business.

