Dan Longoria

Dan Longoria

Dan Longoria, vice president of Mattress Firm, has joined the board of directors of Children at Risk, a non-partisan research and advocacy nonprofit based in Houston. “We are excited to have Dan join our team representing El Paso,” said Bob Sanborn, president of Children at Risk. “His business acumen and connections will allow us to expand our advocacy work, while strengthening community partnerships in the area.” Established in 1989, the nonprofit works to understand and address the root causes of child poverty and inequality.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.