Dan Longoria, vice president of Mattress Firm, has joined the board of directors of Children at Risk, a non-partisan research and advocacy nonprofit based in Houston. “We are excited to have Dan join our team representing El Paso,” said Bob Sanborn, president of Children at Risk. “His business acumen and connections will allow us to expand our advocacy work, while strengthening community partnerships in the area.” Established in 1989, the nonprofit works to understand and address the root causes of child poverty and inequality.
El Paso businessman named to Children at Risk board
- By El Paso Inc. staff
