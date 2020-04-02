El Paso businessman David E. Saucedo II, vice-president of the Texas State Board of Nursing, recently gave a keynote on nurse accountability, ethical obligations, safety and best patient outcomes at The Future of Nursing Alignment Summit at the University of Texas at Austin. The summit was organized by the Texas State Board of Nursing and the Texas Nurses Association.

