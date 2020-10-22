As part of its #UnidosTogether virtual event Oct. 15, Hispanicize honored Richard Castro, the owner/operator of McDonald’s restaurants in the El Paso area, with its Hispanic Excellence in Education Award. Castro, who grew up in a poor area of Del Rio, Texas, partnered with other McDonald’s operators to form HACER in 1985. Now known as the McDonald’s HACER National Scholarship, it is one of the country’s largest college scholarship programs for graduating Hispanic high school students. He is also a founding member of the Council on Regional Economic Expansion and Educational Development, or CREEED, and CommUNITY en Acción. The owner of 27 McDonald’s restaurants, which employ more than 1,000 people, Castro is the company’s largest Hispanic owner and operator.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.