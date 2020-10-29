The Great Khalid Foundation and Boys and Girls Clubs of El Paso, in partnership with Townsquare Media, are hosting The Great Thanksgiving Giveaway, which will provide 1,000 families with all of the ingredients for a holiday meal. The presenting sponsors are Mattress Firm, which is providing 1,000 turkeys, and First Light Federal Credit Union, which is hosting the meal kit distribution on Nov. 21. For more information, go online to TheGreatKhalidFoundation.org. Linda Wolfe is president of the foundation, which is named for her son, Khalid, the R&B superstar who calls El Paso home.
hot
El Paso businesses support The Great Thanksgiving Giveaway
- El Paso Inc. staff
-
-
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- El Paso hospital chief: ‘Each day, we are reaching our limits.’
- ‘Ghost Stories of El Paso’
- EPISD superintendent, former board president deny fraud allegations
- El Paso nonprofit recruiting for Dubai 2020 expo
- Doctors’ creativity goes virtual for Operation Pumpkin
- City candidates condemn mysterious mailers, website
- Democrats hope to break Republican hold on Ohio high court
- Whispers: Literarity love, Aaron Jones cereal and we're No. 2
- El Paso imposes curfew as virus cases overwhelm hospitals
- KTEP Goes Platinum: Radio Station Celebrates 70th Year Anniversary
Images
Videos
Commented
- VIDEO: Amazon's El Paso fulfillment center rising at surprising speed (2)
- WestStar Tower announces another tenant (1)
- Annello faces 2 challengers in District 2 City Council race (1)
- Operator of T.J. Maxx to invest $150 million in El Paso, bring 950 jobs (1)
- El Paso imposes curfew as virus cases overwhelm hospitals (1)
Latest News
- El Paso Inc. announces new app, print magazine
- Franklin Mountain Investments names VP, general counsel
- Construction company announces promotion
- Health foundation awards grants
- El Paso businesses support The Great Thanksgiving Giveaway
- Paso Electric makes donation to book nonprofit
- EPA funds four projects in the borderland
- New Zealand votes to legalize euthanasia but not marijuana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.