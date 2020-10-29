The Great Khalid Foundation and Boys and Girls Clubs of El Paso, in partnership with Townsquare Media, are hosting The Great Thanksgiving Giveaway, which will provide 1,000 families with all of the ingredients for a holiday meal. The presenting sponsors are Mattress Firm, which is providing 1,000 turkeys, and First Light Federal Credit Union, which is hosting the meal kit distribution on Nov. 21. For more information, go online to TheGreatKhalidFoundation.org. Linda Wolfe is president of the foundation, which is named for her son, Khalid, the R&B superstar who calls El Paso home.

