Local businesses in El Paso have joined together in a campaign, #OpenforBusiness, to help them remain open. The initiative uses digital billboards throughout the region – donated by Clear Channel Outdoor – to highlight El Paso stores and restaurants that remain open. The ad campaigns will run for at least 4 weeks across and feature restaurants, hospitals, grocery stores, hardware stores, pharmacies and other essential businesses that have remained open. The participating businesses are also featured on social media.

