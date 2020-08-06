Vanities Jewelry and Gifts celebrated its 20th anniversary on Aug. 1. Owner Ellen Gulbas opened the business in 2000 after retiring from IBM as a systems engineer. Opened as a 1,200-square-foot jewelry and gift shop, Vanities is now a 3,600-square-foot store at 7933 N. Mesa.

