Scott Kesner, an El Paso real estate broker at Century 21 The Edge, has been named Texas Realtor of the Year by Texas Realtors. The award, the most prestigious given by the organization, recognizes Kesner’s outstanding contributions to the industry throughout his career. Kesner, who is chairman of the Texas Real Estate Commission, has served as a regional vice president of the National Association of Realtors, was chairman of Texas Realtors in 2015 and has been named Realtor of the Year twice by the Greater El Paso Association of Realtors. He is the second El Pasoan to receive this award. The last time was in 1968.
El Paso broker named Texas Realtor of the Year
