CoStar Group has named El Paso real estate broker David Etzold one of its Power Brokers Quarterly Deals winners for the fourth quarter of 2020. Etzold topped the list of winners in the El Paso-West Texas market. Power Brokers Quarterly Deals winners are determined by their top deals every quarter, based on price and square footage. Etzold, licensed as a Texas broker since 1981, has worked in commercial real estate for 40 years.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.