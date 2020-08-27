The Texas Bankers Foundation has named WestStar Bank a recipient of a Leaders in Financial Education Award. The recognition is for the bank’s support of Junior Achievement of the Desert Southwest. For the past 16 years, WestStar employees have served on the organization’s board and volunteered to teach students in El Paso county lessons on financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. The bank also participates in the organization’s annual fundraisers and raised $45,811 in 2019.

