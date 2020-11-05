The International Economic Development Council has recognized Sanders/Wingo for its work on “The Intersection of Possibilities,” which began a few years ago as an economic development initiative for El Paso but quickly grew into a regional branding initiative for El Paso, Las Cruces and Juárez. The IEDC’s Silver Award was one of 35 given to economic development efforts around the world. IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development Awards recognize the world’s best economic development programs and partnerships, marketing materials and the year’s most influential leaders.

