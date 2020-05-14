The Texas Bar Association Hispanic Issues Section has awarded the El Paso Bar Association the 2020 Access to Justice Award for its quick action to assist victims after the Aug. 3 mass shooting. In the aftermath of the shooting, the association set up networks of attorneys and others to respond to victims’ legal needs. Due to the pandemic, the State Bar Annual Meeting is on hold. Instead, the awards will be presented July 9 via Zoom.

