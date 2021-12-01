Jody Mullings

City Bank has hired Joseph “Jody” Mullings as its El Paso market president. Mullings has more than 35 years of banking experience, most recently as market president at Bank of Texas. He has also been president and a director at Capital Bank and a senior vice president and division manager for El Paso at JP Morgan Chase Bank. Headquartered in Lubbock, City Bank has more than $3 billion in assets with 28 branches and 17 mortgage locations in Texas and New Mexico.

