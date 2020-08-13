WestStar Bank opens its newest branch on Aug. 17 in the Mission Valley. The Zaraloop branch is located at 501 North Zaragoza and replaces the Ysleta branch at 9343 Alameda. The 2,780-square-foot branch has an open floor plan, modern furnishings, three drive-up lanes, ATM and a business concierge area for commercial clients. WestStar Bank, an El Paso-based community bank, operates 14 branches in the region.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.