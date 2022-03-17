Flowers Foods Inc. has earned Energy Star certification from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency at 14 of its bakeries, including its El Paso facility. A publicly traded company headquartered in Georgia, Flowers Foods produces baked foods under many brands, including Nature’s Own, Wonder Bread and Tastykake. It is one of the largest packaged bread producers in the U.S. Bakeries that achieve the annual certification score in the top 25% of all U.S. commercial bread and roll bakeries for improving energy performance. The El Paso facility has earned the certification six times.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.