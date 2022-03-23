Kemp Smith partners Charles High and C.B. Burns recently spoke at the 18th Annual Labor and Employment Law Advanced Practices Symposium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Burns spoke on the topic, “Employee Handbook Update 2022: Required Changes and Common Mistakes.” High spoke on the topic, “HR Detective: Advanced Workplace Investigations.” They were both also panelists.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.