Attorneys C.B. Burns, Charles High Jr., Gilbert Sanchez, Abe Gonzalez and Victoria del Campo, all partners at Kemp Smith, spoke at the El Paso SHRM’s Virtual Legal Seminar. Topics included “Parenting, Pregnancy, the Workplace,” “State Law Update,” and “Preparing for Possible Union Efforts in your Workplace and Unfair Labor Practices.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.