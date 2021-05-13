Kemp Smith partners Mitzi Shannon and C.B. Burns recently spoke at law conferences. Shannon spoke on May 6 at the American Bar Association’s Litigation Section annual conference on the topic “How to Effectively and Ethically Prepare, Present and Defend Your Witnesses During COVID-19 Times.” Burns spoke on May 6 at the 28th Annual University of Texas Labor and Employment Virtual Law Conference on the topic “Texas State Law Update.”

