Mounce, Green, Safi, Paxson & Galatzan law firm has announced that nine of its attorneys have been selected for inclusion in the Best Lawyers in America 2020 edition. They are: S. Anthony Safi, education law; H. Keith Myers, medical malpractice law-defendants and personal injury litigation-defendants; Carl H. Green, personal injury litigation-defendants; John S. Birkelbach, real estate law; Kurt Paxson, personal injury litigation; Mark D. Dore, litigation – labor and employment; Clyde A. Pine Jr., bet-the-company litigation and commercial litigation; Bruce A. Koehler, employment law – management, and litigation – labor and employment; Laura Enriquez, personal injury litigation-defendants.
