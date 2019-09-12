Mark Walker, head of Dickinson Wright’s El Paso office, moderated the federal judge’s panel at the State Bar of Texas’ Advanced Civil Trial Course in Dallas. In addition, Kathleen Campbell Walker, co-chair of the firm’s immigration practice group, was a featured speaker at the Japan External Trade Organization/Japanese Business Society of Detroit Legal Seminar in Livonia, Michigan. Her presentation focused on how the Buy American Hire American executive order issued by the Trump administration has impacted nonimmigrant visa applications and admissions.
hot