Campbell Walker

Kathleen Campbell Walker recently served as a panelist on the Practicing Law Institute’s 53rd Annual Immigration and Naturalization Symposium. Walker is the co-chair of the Immigration Practice Group of the Dickinson Wright law firm. The topic of her panel was “Update on State Department and Consular Affairs During the Pandemic.”

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.