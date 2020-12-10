Kathleen Campbell Walker recently served as a panelist on the Practicing Law Institute’s 53rd Annual Immigration and Naturalization Symposium. Walker is the co-chair of the Immigration Practice Group of the Dickinson Wright law firm. The topic of her panel was “Update on State Department and Consular Affairs During the Pandemic.”
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Attorneys general from other states expected to join Texas election lawsuit
- Another big investment coming to Santa Teresa
- Sylvia Acosta, CEO, YWCA El Paso del Norte Region
- Hunger grows in Anthony as COVID takes toll
- Incoming district attorney shakes up office
- Cory Herman, head coach, El Paso Rhinos
- El Pasoan was behind Elvis vaccine campaign
- IBWC and El Paso history
- Taiwanese company selects Santa Teresa for first U.S. plant
- El Paso physicians named Super Doctors
Images
Videos
Commented
- Kemp Smith elects new partner (1)
- UTEP president named to space company’s advisory board (1)
- Early voting underway for mayoral, city council runoffs (1)
- Attorneys general from other states expected to join Texas election lawsuit (1)
- EXIT Sunrise Realty now in El Paso (1)
- El Paso real estate agents awarded (1)
Latest News
- Living on a Prayer: Faith-Based Shops
- EPCC alumna finds sweet success on ‘Sugar Rush’
- 7 tips for virtual cookie exchange
- Young cancer survivor ‘blessed to bless others’
- Post office offers extended holiday hours
- Power Ranger at Black Sheep
- Review: Clooney makes a moving ‘Midnight Sky’
- PAC-MAN, 40, to be inducted into Hall of Fame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.