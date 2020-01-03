hot El Paso attorney recognized El Paso Inc. staff Jan 3, 2020 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Benchmark Litigation – Labor and Employment publication has recognized El Paso lawyer C.B. Burns as one of America’s leading labor and employment litigators. Burns is a partner at Kemp Smith law firm. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEl Pasoans of the Year: First responders of August 3rdCommunity Spirit Award: YouAT&T survey finds residents oppose new rulesWhispers ... an updateHelen of Troy makes $255M acquisitionFBI investigating El Paso health planCelebrity chef shakes it up at Plaza TheatreErnest Barnard PolkEl Paso attorney recognizedTony the Tiger Sun Bowl Fan Guide Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News 10-story tower renovated Workforce Solutions names board member El Paso attorney recognized Sundt announces promotion Pavelski helps Stars beat Red Wings 4-1 Harden nets 44 in triple-double, Rockets beat 76ers 118-108 Hong Kong steps up response to mystery disease from China Hinton scores 20, leads Houston to 78-63 defeat of UCF