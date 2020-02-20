El Paso attorney Kathleen Campbell Walker, co-chair of the immigration practice group of Dickinson Wright, has been recognized in the Chambers Global Guide 2020. Chambers Global researches the strengths and reputations of international law firms and lawyers through in-depth interviews with peer and competing-firm lawyers, in-house counsel and significant purchasers of legal services. Campbell Walker was also recently a featured speaker on two panels at the 18th Annual Immigration Law Course sponsored by the State Bar of Texas. She spoke on “Adjustment of Status v. Consular Processing: Choosing Wisely” and “The Changing Landscape of Immigration Law.”
El Paso attorney recognized, speaks on panels
