The El Paso Bar Association named Jessica Kludt the recipient of its Pro Bono Award. The award is presented to “the lawyer who has rendered outstanding services to those in need.” Kludt, who is a co-founder and partner at Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, has worked many volunteer hours to provide legal services to underserved members of the community, including military veterans. She has also encouraged and recruited other attorneys to volunteer at pro bono legal services events she has organized.

