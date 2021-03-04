The State Bar of Texas has recognized El Paso attorney Mark Walker for his contributions last year to the bar’s continuing legal education efforts. Walker, a member partner in Dickinson Wright’s El Paso office, was one of seven volunteer lawyers who received an award from the staff of TexasBarCE, the bar’s division for providing continuing legal education. As a trial and appellate lawyer for over 30 years, Walker has more than 75 verdicts and 30 appeals to his credit.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.