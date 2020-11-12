Campbell Walker

The National Law Journal has included Kathleen Campbell Walker on its list of Immigration Law Trailblazers. Campbell Walker is a member and immigration practice group co-chair in the Dickinson Wright El Paso office. She has more than 30 years of leadership experience in the practice of immigration law and is prior national president and general counsel to the American Immigration Lawyers Association. The journal recognizes professionals who have moved the needle in the legal industry.

