Mark Walker, member of the Dickinson Wright law firm and head of its El Paso office, recently presented “Defamation, Business Disparagement, and the Anti-SLAPP Update” at the State Bar of Texas’ 38th Annual Litigation Update Institute in San Antonio. The two-day conference will be available as a webcast replay Feb. 17-18.
El Paso attorney presents at state bar conference
- By El Paso Inc. staff
