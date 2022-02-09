Mark Walker

Mark Walker, member of the Dickinson Wright law firm and head of its El Paso office, recently presented “Defamation, Business Disparagement, and the Anti-SLAPP Update” at the State Bar of Texas’ 38th Annual Litigation Update Institute in San Antonio. The two-day conference will be available as a webcast replay Feb. 17-18.

