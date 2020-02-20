Safi

Anthony Safi, shareholder at Mounce, Green, Myers, Safi, Paxson & Galatzan, presented a paper at the 34th Annual School Law Conference sponsored by the University of Texas Law School. Safi, who has been named a Super Lawyer by Texas Monthly magazine, presented the paper “The Crossroads: Section 504, the ADA, and Chapter 21.”

