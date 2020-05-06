Heather Frayre.jpg

Heather Frayer, Attorney.

Heather Frayer, an attorney in El Paso with Dickinson Wright law firm, has been named a 2020 Texas Super Lawyers Rising Star. Super Lawyers is a listing of attorneys from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. And rising stars are those who are 40 years old or younger, or who have been practicing law for 10 years or less.

