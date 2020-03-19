Monica Perez, an attorney at Mounce, Green, Myers, Safi, Paxon & Galatzan, has joined the Texas Lyceum board of directors. Their work is focused on identifying the public policy challenges facing Texas, convening thought leaders to explore these issues and producing conferences, polls and fellowships for the benefit of leaders across the state.
