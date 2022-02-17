Lina Ortega

State Rep. Lina Ortega

The Litigation Section of the State Bar of Texas has inducted state Rep. Lina Ortega as a Texas Legal Legend. Ortega, an El Paso High School graduate, has a bachelor’s degree in government from the University of Texas at Austin and her law degree from the University of Texas School of Law. She started her career as a Texas assistant attorney general and became an assistant federal public defender in El Paso. Later, she went into private practice and has been board certified in personal injury law since 1992. She has been recognized as a Texas Super Lawyer. First elected in 2016, Ortega is serving her third term in the Texas House of Representatives.

