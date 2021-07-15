Wenke

The State Bar of Texas has named El Paso employment attorney John Wenke the 2021-22 chair of its Labor and Employment Section. The purpose of the section is to “promote and enhance the practice of law by all lawyers who specialize or have an interest in labor and employment law.” It includes more than 1,200 employment law attorneys statewide.

