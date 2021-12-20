Kathleen Campbell Walker

El Paso attorney Kathleen Campbell Walker, co-chair of the Dickinson Wright immigration practice group, has been included in Lawdragon’s 15th Corporate Employment Lawyers of America. She was recognized in the “immigration – corporate” category. Lawdragon has recognized the nation’s top advisors on workforce issues since 2007. Campbell Walker is a past president and general counsel of the American Immigration Lawyers Association and is board certified in Immigration and Nationality Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. She served on the Council of Foreign Relations Independent Task Force on U.S. Immigration Policy. She has also provided testimony on a variety of immigration and border security subjects at the federal and state legislative level.

