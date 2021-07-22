Cardenas
AlexMontero

Carlos Eduardo Cardenas of the Law Office of Carlos Eduardo Cardenas has been elected the 2021-22 Fellows Chair of the Texas Bar Foundation. Cardenas, who has been a licensed attorney in Texas since 1980, earned his law degree from the University of Texas Law School. He served on the board of the El Paso Bar Association from 2002 to 2011 and as its president in 2009-10.  He is chair emeritus on the Council for the State Bar of Texas Litigation Section and a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates.

