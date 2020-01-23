The State Bar of Texas has voted unanimously to approve the nomination of El Paso attorney Sylvia Borunda Firth as one of two candidates for 2020-21 president-elect of the State Bar of Texas. Borunda, who was on the board from 2014 to 2018, was recommended by the nominations and elections subcommittee. She is vice chair of the State Bar of Texas Local Bar Services Committee and serves on the Government Law Council. The last time an El Paso lawyer served as president was 105 years ago – 24 years before the State Bar of Texas began its formal existence. Borunda is running against Pablo Almaguer from Edinburg, Texas.
