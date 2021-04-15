Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Patrick Gordon to the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents. Gordon is president of Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C. He has two degrees from Texas Tech University – a master’s degree from the Rawls College of Business and his law degree from the TTU School of Law. Gordon is board certified in tax law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and is a certified public accountant. His appointment is subject to confirmation by the Texas Senate.

