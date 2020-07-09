Barde
Tommie Morelos

Jacob Barde has been appointed as an alternate on the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment. Barde is the general counsel at Tropicana Companies and will serve until Oct. 1, 2021. The board is a quasi-judicial group charged with authorizing variances from the city’s zoning regulations, deciding special exemption applications and deciding appeals on alleged errors of enforcement of the code requirements.

