Shannon
Steve Remich

The American Bar Association Section of Litigation has appointed Kemp Smith partner Mitzi Shannon co-chair of the expert witness committee for the 2020-21 bar year. Kemp Smith, which was founded more than 150 years ago, has offices in El Paso, Austin and Las Cruces.

