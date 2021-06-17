The American Bar Association Section of Litigation has appointed El Paso attorney Mitzi Shannon as co-chair of the expert witness committee for the 2021-22 bar year. Shannon is a partner at Kemp Smith law firm.
hot
El Paso attorney appointed to ABA committee
- El Paso Inc. staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Selena bandmate films music video in El Paso
- They live in Juárez and get vaccinated in El Paso
- Kristen Stewart 'can't stop thinking about' Princess Diana
- Charles Frederick (Fred) Saunders
- Ascarate Park: Transforming 420 acres into regional attraction
- Drought hits farmers: ‘It’s just a really difficult time’
- New stores open at Sunland Park Mall
- Whispers: Plaza Classic news and Foster at Rotary
- Q&A: Monica Vargas-Mahar, outgoing CEO, The Hospitals of Providence East Campus
- Helen of Troy sells personal care brands, including Brut and Pert Plus, for $45 million
Images
Videos
Latest News
- WestStar Bank executive elected to state bankers association
- El Paso attorney appointed to ABA committee
- Hunt foundation establishes scholarship
- New flights to Austin in September
- UTEP senior university’s third Fulbright award winner
- Classroom Fund awards grants to El Paso area teachers
- Aguilar foundation donates meals to El Paso food bank
- Health foundation announces hire, promotion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.