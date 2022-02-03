Dr. Scott Stein

Dr. Scott Stein

The El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame, along with its title sponsor, the El Paso Sports Commission, has announced its officers for 2022. They are: Dr. Scott Stein, a 2016 Hall of Fame inductee, president; Chris Lopez, vice-president; Ray Adauto, a 2017 inductee, secretary; and Wayne Thornton, a 1996 inductee, treasurer. The immediate-past president is Edmund Stansbury, a 2015 inductee. The banquet to induct the 2022 Hall of Fame Class is 6 p.m. June 29 at the Radisson Hotel. For more information, visit ElPasoAthleticHallofFame.com.

