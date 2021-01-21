GECU has recently received 25 awards from various organizations. The credit union was voted Best Financial Institution and Best Lender by the community in El Paso Inc.’s Best of the City competition. It received seven CUNA Diamond Awards, the most prestigious awards in the credit union industry, and was awarded second place for the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award in recognition of its El Paso Strong efforts. It received eight silver and two bronze Telly Awards, which recognize excellence in video and television across all screens, and received an honorable mention for the Louise Herring Philosophy-in-Action Member Service Award. Also, the Cornerstone Credit Union League, a trade association, recognized GECU with two first place and two second place Community Service Awards.
El Paso-area credit union recognized for community and communication efforts
- El Paso Inc. staff
