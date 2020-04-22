Perla Maldonado2.jpg

CultureSpan Marketing has promoted Perla Maldonado from senior media buyer/planner to director of media services. Maldonado has more than 40 years of experience. She began her career at de Bruyn-Rettig Advertising Agency as a copywriter, proofreader and typesetter. The agency changed its name to de Bruyn Cooper Maldonado Advertising Inc. in 1990, when Maldonado advanced to vice president and agency partner. She later joined S\W Advertising and in 2018, she was hired by CultureSpan as senior media buyer/planner. Founded in 1980, CultureSpan has a staff of 16 and is a full-service marketing and advertising agency.

