The Council on Regional Economic Expansion and Educational Development, better known as CREEED, has awarded $430,000 in scholarships to 215 high school teachers in El Paso. The funding will help the teachers complete the credentialing process to teach dual-credit courses. Dual-credit courses give high school students the opportunity to take college-level coursework and earn college credit while still in high school. Since 2015, the nonprofit has awarded $709,000 through its Accelerated Certification of Teachers scholarship program. Students who complete 18 hours of dual-credit courses are four times more likely to complete a college credential or degree program on time, according to the nonprofit. For more information, go online to creeed.org.
hot