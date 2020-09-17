The Council on Economic Expansion and Educational Development, or CREEED, has awarded $150,000 to the Canutillo Independent School District in support of the early algebra program. The goal of the program is for 100% of Canutillo ISD eighth-graders to pass Algebra 1, a course traditionally not offered until high school. They hope to meet that goal by the 2023-24 school year. The pilot program was launched in 2019 with a $75,000 grant from CREEED and enrolled 40 students, who all completed the course successfully.

