Success Through Technology Education Foundation, a nonprofit that supports youth programs in the region, has added two board members with national experience. Mara Matosic is an angel investor, entrepreneur, actress and activist. She is the cofounder of Rokode, legacy director of Women Who Code, chairwoman of Cuadrilla Digital and cofounder of the Beauty in Red Newsletter. Noah Carp has more than 20 years of experience in education, technology and professional services firms. He has worked in non-private, privately held and public companies. The board is chaired by NMSU professor and venture capitalist Beto Pallares.

